BRIEF-Intact Financial says Financial Services Commission of Ontario approves commercial ridesharing insurance policy

July 7 Intact Financial Corp

* Insurance policy will provide protection to all drivers and passengers who participate in ridesharing with Uber in Ontario

* Financial services commission of Ontario has approved a commercial ridesharing insurance policy, effective July 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

