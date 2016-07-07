版本:
2016年 7月 7日

BRIEF-Boeing says co, Embraer unveil newest Ecodemonstrator aircraft

July 7 Boeing Co

* Boeing, Embraer unveil newest ecodemonstrator aircraft

* Program expands Boeing and Embraer's cooperation agreement and will test technologies to improve airplane environmental performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

