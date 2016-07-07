版本:
BRIEF-Delta Air Lines to serve Havana from New York-JFK, Atlanta, Miami

July 7 Delta Air Lines Inc :

* Delta to serve Havana, Cuba, from New York-JFK, Atlanta and Miami

* Will begin serving Havana, Cuba, this fall from New York-JFK, Atlanta and Miami as result of announcement by U.S. DOT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

