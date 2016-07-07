版本:
BRIEF-M III Acquisition Corp units open at $10.00 in debut

July 7 M III Acquisition Corp :

* M III Acquisition Corp units open at $10.00 in debut, flat from the IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage:

