BRIEF-Duke Energy to build 17 MW solar power plant at Crane Naval Station

July 7 Duke Energy Corp:

* Says to build 17 MW solar power plant at Crane Naval Station

* Power plant is expected to start sending solar energy to grid by early 2017

* Construction activity will begin this month, with installation of approximately 76,000 solar panels

* Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has approved settlement agreement between company, Office of Utility Consumer Counselor to build plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

