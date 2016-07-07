BRIEF-DTE Energy continues site remediation at Melvindale facility

RPT-JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
July 7 DTE Energy Co
* DTE Energy continues site remediation, fully assessing damage and developing next steps at Melvindale facility
* Says there was only one injury, that being to driver of car that crashed into complex
* Damage to DTE facilities included extensive damage to 3 -story building, moderate damage to 1-story lab building,vehicles, materials on site
* DTE Energy Co says responds to incident at DTE Energy Rouge complex in Melvindale on Saturday, July 2
* About 40 of 140 employees who worked in damaged area of complex were displaced
* There also were no major outages for DTE's natural gas and electric customers due to incident
* Financial estimates of damage are not available at this time
* Damage to DTE facilities included extensive damage to a three-story building, moderate damage to a 1-story lab building Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
MUNICH, Jan 16 Airbus Group plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of avoiding gridlock on city roads by the end of the year, the aerospace group's chief executive said on Monday.
MUNICH, Jan 16 BMW will stick to plans to open a Mexican plant in 2019 despite warnings by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to slap a border tax on the German brand's vehicles made in Mexico and destined for the United States, an executive said.