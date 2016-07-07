版本:
BRIEF-Brown Capital Management LLC reports 5.93 pct passive stake in Endologix - SEC filing

July 7 Brown Capital Management LLC:

* Brown Capital Management, LLC reports 5.93 percent passive stake in Endologix Inc as of June 30 - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/29r9l0Q Further company coverage:

