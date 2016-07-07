版本:
BRIEF-hhgregg affirms plan to open 25-30 Fine Lines Appliance locations over next 2 years

July 7 hhgregg Inc :

* Affirmed that it intends to open 25-30 Fine Lines Appliance locations over next two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

