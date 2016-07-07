版本:
BRIEF-Astec Industries to buy Power Flame assets

July 7 Astec Industries Inc :

* Astec Industries, Inc. to acquire Power Flame

* Aggregate purchase price for assets is $43 million dollars

* Definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of assets and certain liabilities of Power Flame, Inc

* Says Power Flame will continue to operate as Power Flame, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

