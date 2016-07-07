BRIEF-Pilot Gold enters exploration project option agreement with Logan Resources

RPT-JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
July 7 Pilot Gold Inc :
* Pilot Gold enters exploration project option agreement with Logan Resources
* Before closing of deal, will complete non-brokered private placement in order to fund initial exploration, holding and development costs
* Signed option agreement with logan resources under which logan may earn up to 80 pct interest in up to 4 of its 9 great basin properties
* Logan may earn an initial 51 pct interest in 4 of 9 properties
* Logan may earn an additional 19 percent interest in 4 selected properties by incurring an additional US$2 million in exploration expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
MUNICH, Jan 16 Airbus Group plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of avoiding gridlock on city roads by the end of the year, the aerospace group's chief executive said on Monday.
MUNICH, Jan 16 BMW will stick to plans to open a Mexican plant in 2019 despite warnings by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to slap a border tax on the German brand's vehicles made in Mexico and destined for the United States, an executive said.