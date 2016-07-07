版本:
BRIEF-Microsoft says Kevin Turner provided notice he was resigning as COO - SEC filing

July 7 Microsoft Corp :

* On June 30, 2016, Kevin Turner provided notice he was resigning his position as chief operating officer of Microsoft - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/29w6TUX) Further company coverage:

