公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 8日 星期五 01:20 BJT

BRIEF-Prosecutors tell Japan securities watchdog building criminal case against ex-Toshiba Presidents would be "difficult" - Nikkei

July 7 Nikkei:

* Prosecutors told Japan securities watchdog building criminal case against ex-Toshiba Presidents Tanaka, Sasaki, Nishida would be "difficult" - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

