版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 8日 星期五 01:26 BJT

BRIEF-NTT Docomo preparing to offer new, low-cost contracts for users of mobile phones without touchscreens - Nikkei

July 7 (Reuters) -

* NTT Docomo is preparing to offer new, low-cost contracts for users of mobile phones without touchscreens - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/29q3sQx) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

