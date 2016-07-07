版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 8日 星期五 01:37 BJT

BRIEF-Fitch removes Alcoa's 'BB+' IDR from evolving watch, outlook stable

July 7 Fitch

* Fitch removes Alcoa's 'BB+' IDR from evolving watch; outlook stable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

