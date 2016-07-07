版本:
BRIEF-S&P rates The Walt Disney Co's proposed senior unsecured notes 'A'

July 7 S&P Global Ratings:

* The Walt Disney Co's proposed senior unsecured notes rated 'A' Source text (bit.ly/29lzjj9) Further company coverage:

