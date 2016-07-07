BRIEF-MTS Systems entered into credit agreement - SEC filing

July 7 Mts Systems Corp:

* On July 5, entered into a credit agreement among company, company's foreign subsidiaries - SEC filing

* Agreement provides for senior secured credit facilities consisting of $100 million revolving credit facility, $460 million term loan b facility

* Proceeds of revolving credit facility will be used to refinance existing indebtedness

* Amounts borrowed by foreign subsidiary borrowers are limited to total U.S. Dollar equivalent aggregate amount of $25 million