BRIEF-Juno Therapeutics reports clinical hold on the JCAR015 Phase II rocket trial

July 7 Juno Therapeutics Inc

* Reports clinical hold on the JCAR015 Phase II rocket trial

* Says trials and plans for its other CD19-directed CAR-T cell product candidates, including JCAR017, are not affected

* Juno will submit requested information to FDA this week

* Complete response to clinical hold to also include revised investigator brochure, revised trial protocol, copy of presentation made

* Has proposed to FDA to continue rocket trial using JCAR015 with cyclophosphamide pre-conditioning alone

* Clinical hold was initiated after two patient deaths last week, which followed recent addition of fludarabine to pre-conditioning regimen

* FDA has requested that Juno submit, as a complete response to clinical hold: a revised patient informed consent form

Clinical hold was initiated after two patient deaths last week