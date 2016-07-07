BRIEF-Metabolix had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of about $5.3 mln as of March 31 - SEC Filing

July 7 Metabolix Inc:
* As of March 31, 2016, company had unrestricted cash and
cash equivalents of approximately $5.3 million
* "We are continuing to explore both equity and debt
financing as well as other opportunities to selectively monetize
assets" - SEC Filing
* If not able to secure capital resource fund for strategic
review process, operations, will be forced to wind down some/all
of operations
* Capital resources insufficient to fund operations for
12-month period, raise doubt about ability to continue as a
going concern
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29lDn1H)
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)