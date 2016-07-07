BRIEF-Joseph Stilwell posts 9.8 pct stake in Anchor Bancorp as of July 7- SEC Filing

July 7 Joseph Stilwell:
* Joseph Stilwell reports 9.8 percent stake in Anchor
Bancorp Inc as of July 7
* In the letter, "now is the time for anchor to find a
suitable merger partner"
* On July 7, sent letter to Anchor Bancorp CEO, copied to
board of directors - sec filing
* Do not believe value of Anchor Bancorp's assets adequately
reflected in current market price of common stock
* In the letter, "continued poor performance highlights the
reality that anchor should now be sold"
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29y1Jtj)
