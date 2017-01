July 7 Cellect Biomed Ltd:

* Files for U.S. IPO of up to $10.0 million - SEC Filing

* Intends to apply to list ADSS on Nasdaq capital market

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee

* Rodman Renshaw and Chardan Capital Markets are the underwriters to IPO