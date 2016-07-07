BRIEF-Keyera to buy an additional ownership interest in the Alder Flats gas plant

July 7 Keyera Corp:
* Keyera to acquire an additional ownership interest in the
Alder Flats Gas Plant
* Deal for $112.5 million
* Upon closing, Keyera will own 70% of facilities while
Bellatrix will continue to be an owner and operator of
facilities
* Keyera Corp says acquisition is expected to be immediately
accretive to Keyera's distributable cash flow per share
* Total consideration includes additional working interest
in facilities, a 10-year take-or-pay commitment, an area
dedication agreement
* Total consideration also includes prepayment of 35% of
estimated future construction costs of phase 2 of alder flats
plant
