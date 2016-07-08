版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 8日 星期五 13:19 BJT

BRIEF-Facebook activates "safety check" for users after the shootings in Dallas

July 8 Facebook Inc :

* Facebook activates "safety check" for users after the shootings of 11 officers in dallas Further company coverage:

