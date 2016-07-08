BRIEF-Lydall acquires Texel for about $96 mln

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 8 Lydall Inc :
* Lydall acquires Texel, a leader in innovative technical materials
* Lydall Inc says deal valued at approximately $96 million
* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to cash flow from operating activities within 12 months
* About $1 million of additional non-recurring transaction and integration expenses related to acquisition will be incurred over second half 2016
* Expects to generate estimated annual cost savings of approximately $2 million
* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to Lydall's earnings, net of effect of purchase accounting
* Lydall's financial results for Q2 2016 will include less than $2 million of expenses related to strategic initiatives
* Acquisition was financed through a combination of cash on hand and $85 million of borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.