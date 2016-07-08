版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 8日 星期五 18:05 BJT

BRIEF-ON Semiconductor extends tender offer to buy Fairchild Semiconductor

July 8 ON Semiconductor Corp :

* ON semiconductor extends tender offer to acquire Fairchild Semiconductor

* All other terms and conditions of offer remain unchanged.

* Offer will now expire one minute following 11:59 p.m., New York city time, on July 21, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

