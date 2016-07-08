版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 8日 星期五 18:09 BJT

BRIEF-Triumph Group says to close Triumph Structures-Everett facility

July 8 Triumph Group Inc

* On July 7, 2016, announced it will close its Triumph Structures-Everett Inc facility in Everett, Washington on or about March 31, 2017

* Says work being performed at the facility will be transferred to other company facilities - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/29sv0n3 Further company coverage:

