2016年 7月 8日

BRIEF-Harborone Mutual Bancshares reports 53.8 pct stake in Harborone Bancorp

July 8 Harborone Bancorp Inc :

* Harborone Mutual Bancshares reports 53.8 pct stake in Harborone Bancorp Inc as of June 29, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - bit.ly/29sw8a6 Further company coverage:

