公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 8日 星期五

BRIEF-Towerstream files for secondary offering of 930,000 shares

July 8 Towerstream Corp :

* Towerstream Corp files for secondary offering of 930,000 shares of common stock - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/29suYf2 Further company coverage:

