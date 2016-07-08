BRIEF-Arch Coal says bankruptcy court approves disclosure statement

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 8 Arch Coal Inc :
* United States Bankruptcy Court For Eastern District Of Missouri has approved disclosure statement
* Court has set a voting deadline of August 31 for eligible stakeholders
* Arch Coal disclosure statement approved by court
* Says Arch will begin process of soliciting votes for plan from eligible stakeholders immediately
* Hearing to consider confirmation of plan by bankruptcy court is scheduled to commence on September 13 Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.