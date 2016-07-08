版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 8日 星期五 19:23 BJT

BRIEF-Pratt & whitney wins $1.5 bln contract from U.S. Department of Defense

July 8 Pratt & Whitney

* U.S. Department Of Defense awarded co $1.5 billion low rate initial production (lrip) contract for tenth lot of f135 propulsion systems

* Pratt & Whitney says combined with previous long lead and sustainment awards for this lot, lrip 10 contract now totals $1.95 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐