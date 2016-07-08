BRIEF-Ossen Innovation enters letter of intent to buy interest in medical device co

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 8 Ossen Innovation Co Ltd :
* Ossen Innovation enters into non-binding letter of intent with America-Asia diabetes research foundation to acquire controlling interest in china-based medical device company and to spin-off existing business
* Plans to spin-off existing pre-stressed steel manufacturing business, including existing liabilities, immediately after deal
* Upon completion of acquisition, company would indirectly own 90.27% of San Meditech
* Intends to acquire all of issued and outstanding equity interests of foundation in exchange for 81.2 million of co's ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.