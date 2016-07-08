版本:
BRIEF-Teligent receives two FDA approvals for topical prescription portfolio

July 8 Teligent Inc

* Teligent, inc. Receives two FDA approvals for topical prescription portfolio

* Received approvals of Andas from FDA for both triamcinolone acetonide lotion usp, 0.1% and triamcinolone acetonide lotion usp, 0.025%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

