2016年 7月 8日

BRIEF-ClearBridge Energy MLP announces net assets

July 8 ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc :

* As of June 30, 2016, Fund's net assets were $536.7 million, and its net asset value per share was $13.98 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

