2016年 7月 8日

BRIEF-Transocean says Transocean Inc has priced its previously-announced offering of senior unsecured notes - SEC filing

July 8 Transocean Ltd

* Says unit Transocean Inc., has priced its previously-announced offering of senior unsecured notes - sec filing

* Says unit Transocean Inc., expects to receive aggregate net proceeds of approximately u.s. $1.21 billion from the offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

