BRIEF-Triumph Group, Lockheed Martin sign deal for F-35 components

July 8 Triumph Group Inc

* Says under contracts, Triumph will provide engine mounts, bulkheads, longerons and wing ribs for F-35 through 2021

* Triumph and Lockheed Martin sign long-term agreements for F-35 components

* Says new contracts will contribute to organic growth for company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

