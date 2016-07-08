BRIEF-Mitel says Polycom to pay $60 mln as deal termination fee

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 8 Mitel Networks Corp
* Says received notice from Polycom of a superior proposal from a third party
* Polycom will terminate merger agreement and pay Mitel $60 million termination fee concurrently with termination
* Mitel responds to notification from Polycom of superior proposal
* Waives right to match consideration payable to Polycom stockholders
* Says Polycom has indicated that it will promptly terminate merger agreement
* Says Polycom will pay Mitel $60 million termination fee concurrently with termination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.