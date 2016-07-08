版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 8日 星期五 21:00 BJT

BRIEF-Coro mining announces second tranche financing and partial closing

July 8 Coro Mining Corp

* Coro mining corp says company has issued 46,074,350 common shares to these third parties and has received gross proceeds of CA$4.6 million

* Coro announces second tranche financing update and partial closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

