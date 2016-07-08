版本:
BRIEF-Monster Digital public offering of shares priced at $5.625 per share

July 8 Monster Digital Inc

* Says initial public offering priced at $5.625per share

* Common shares were priced at $4.50 per share while warrants were priced at $.01 per warrant

* Monster digital, inc. Announces pricing of its initial public offering

* Common shares in offering were priced at $4.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

