BRIEF-Torm in financing agreement for four newbuildings

July 8 Danish product tanker company Torm
* Says has entered into a financing agreement for four
newbuildings to be delivered in 2017 and 2018
* Says the vessels are all in the LR2 class, i.e. of a
size of approximately 114,000 dwt.
* Says the financing agreement for an amount of up to $115
million has been concluded with The Export-Import Bank of China
and runs for 12 years.
* Says the main conditions of the agreement are in line with
the company's existing loan agreements
