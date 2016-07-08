版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 9日 星期六 01:35 BJT

BRIEF-Pharmathene gets $20 mln payment from Siga to extend payment deadline

July 8 Pharmathene Inc :

* Received payment from Siga Technologies to extend until October 19, 2016, date by which Siga must satisfy pharmathene judgment

* Payment is creditable against final satisfaction of judgment in favor of pharmathene of about $205 million plus interest and is not refundable

* Pharmathene receives $20 million payment from Siga to extend payment deadline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐