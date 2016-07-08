版本:
BRIEF-Dupont statement on PFOA personal injury trials

July 8 Dupont

* On July 8, in second phase of freeman trial, jury awarded $0.5 million in punitive damages plus attorneys' fees; dupont says co will appeal

* Dupont statement on pfoa personal injury trials Source text (bit.ly/29nrTuY) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

