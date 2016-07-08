版本:
BRIEF-Performance Sports Group says Larry Lucchino resigns from board of directors

July 8 Performance Sports Group Ltd:

* Performance Sports Group announces resignation of Larry Lucchino from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

