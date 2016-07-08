版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 9日 星期六 04:16 BJT

BRIEF-Liberty announces new proposed distribution date for spin-off of CommerceHub

July 8 Liberty Interactive Corp:

* Announces new proposed distribution date for spin-off of CommerceHub

* Liberty Interactive Corp says new proposed distribution date will be 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 22, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

