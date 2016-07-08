版本:
BRIEF-PDC Energy names Scott Meyers as interim principal financial officer

July 8 PDC Energy :

* Assigned to R. Scott Meyers, company's chief accounting officer, duties of principal financial officer of company on an interim basis

* Meyers named interim principal financial officer contemporaneously with resignation of Gysle Shellum as CFO - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/29n8dMh Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

