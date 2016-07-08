版本:
BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality says intends to redeem all of its issued and outstanding 9 pct series e cumulative preferred stock

July 8 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc

Says Intends To Redeem All Of Its Issued And Outstanding Shares Of 9.00% Series E Cumulative Preferred Stock

* Redemption date will be august 8, 2016

* Sec filing

