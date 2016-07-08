BRIEF-IDI Inc says temporary injunction was entered against COO James Reilly

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
July 8 IDI Inc :
* On July 1, 2016, a temporary injunction was entered against James Reilly, president and chief operating officer of company - SEC filing
* Temporary injunction was entered against James Reilly in matter of Transunion Risk And Alternative Data Solutions, Inc. versus. James Reilly
* Reilly's responsibilities as president and chief operating officer will be temporarily assigned to chief executive officer, Derek Dubner Source text : bit.ly/29n8EGo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.