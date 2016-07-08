版本:
BRIEF-IDI Inc says temporary injunction was entered against COO James Reilly

July 8 IDI Inc :

* On July 1, 2016, a temporary injunction was entered against James Reilly, president and chief operating officer of company - SEC filing

* Temporary injunction was entered against James Reilly in matter of Transunion Risk And Alternative Data Solutions, Inc. versus. James Reilly

* Reilly's responsibilities as president and chief operating officer will be temporarily assigned to chief executive officer, Derek Dubner Source text : bit.ly/29n8EGo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

