2016年 7月 9日

BRIEF-National Energy Board suspends review of Northern Gateway Sunset clause extension request

July 8 National Energy Board:

* Will also suspend review of any filings from northern gateway regarding compliance with 209 conditions attached to project

* National Energy Board says suspends review of northern gateway sunset clause extension request Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

