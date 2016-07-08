BRIEF-National Interstate committee considering proposal from Great American Insurance Co

July 8 National Interstate Corp :

* Special committee is reviewing and evaluating revised proposal together with its financial and legal advisors

* Special committee of National Interstate Corporation considering latest proposal from Great American Insurance Company

* Received revised proposal from Great American Insurance Co to pay $32 per share of co not owned by Great American Insurance Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)