BRIEF-K12 Inc reaches $2.5 mln settlement with state of California

July 8 K12 Inc :

* K12 Inc says reaches $2.5 million settlement with state of California with resolution of all claims Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

