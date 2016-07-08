版本:
BRIEF-Kroger's Nashville Division Ratifies Agreement with UFCW Local 1995

July 8 The Kroger Co :

* Associates working at 93 stores in company's Nashville division have ratified a new labor agreement with local 1995

* Agreement covers 12,000 associates working in middle and East Tennessee , North Alabama and South Kentucky Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

