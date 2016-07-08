版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 9日 星期六 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-Zaio Corp approves debenture interest payments

July 8 Zaio Corp :

* Debentureholders have agreed to take shares as payment for a total of $90,750 of June 30, 2016 debenture interest payment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

